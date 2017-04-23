Police nab another 17 with Gang 24 links

PETALING JAYA, April 23 ― Police picked up another 17 individuals, including secondary students, for their alleged involvement in underworld activities, in a series of operations in Klang.

On Thursday police detained 18, including 13 students, in Shah Alam and Klang also for underworld activities. This brings the number of arrests to 35.

The police action commenced after a recording went viral of students cutting cakes and setting off firecrackers near schools on Thursday and Friday.

The cake cutting ceremony police believe was linked to celebrations associated with the notorious Gang 24.

On Friday a group of students were spotted by a police patrol car behind SMK Simpang Lima, but they fled on seeing the police.

It was second such incident after a recording of the Friday mid-day action which saw uniformed students celebrating, go viral.

Selangor deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Fuad Abdul Latiff said the Special Task Force on Organised Crime (Stafoc) continued its crackdown against suspected gang members which began after a first recording went viral on Thursday.

Police were focused on four schools in Klang.

Yesterday, police picked up six students and in followup operations picked up another 11.

The 11 were believed to be linked to Thursday’s incident at SMK Sri Andalas II.

On Thursday, suspected gang members wore helmets and sped around on motorcycles waving banners which read “TD4 24’’.

A cake with the words “SMK Sri Andalas”, “24” and “Apache” was also seen being cut in the recording.

The students were from SMK Sri Andalas, SMK Shahbandaraya, SMK Kampung Jawa, SMK La Salle and SMK Methodist ACS, all in Klang.

All have been remanded until Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat said police also seized a Honda EX5 fitted with false number plates.

He said investigations were underway to establish if those picked up had sworn allegiance to the gang or were involved in a protection racket.