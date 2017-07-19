Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Police nab 62 secret society members in Selangor, Penang and Kedah

Wednesday July 19, 2017
IGP Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar 62 people were detained by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) teams in Selangor, Penang and Kedah. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayIGP Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar 62 people were detained by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) teams in Selangor, Penang and Kedah. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 19 ― Police detained 62 people, believed to be secret society members, during a special operation, code-named “Ops Cantas Khas” in three states since yesterday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said the suspects were detained by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) teams in  Selangor, Penang and Kedah.

He shared the success on his official  Twitter today.

“Congratulations CID@PDRMsia, since July 18 arrested 62 secret society members in Selangor, Penang and Kedah in Ops Cantas Khas. Operation is ongoing. #GoPDRMGo,” he said. ― Bernama

