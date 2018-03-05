Police nab 54 individuals for gambling offences in Sarawak

Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Chief Datuk Dev Kumar said those arrested included 33 men and all of them were between the age of 19 and 64 . — Reuters picMIRI, March 5 — Police have arrested 54 individuals, including five foreigners for gambling-related offences in Sarawak in an operation conducted since last Feb 26 until yesterday.

They are being investigated for offences under the Common Gaming House Act 1953 he said in a statement today.

Dev said 47 raids were conducted during the period, 26 of which were against illegal selling of 4D lottery tickets and 21 raids for cyber gambling.

He said the CID would continue to intensify raids against illegal gambling operation in Sarawak to free the state from gambling activities. — Bernama