Police: Mustapa involved in minor car accident

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed was involved in a minor car accident today. — Reuters picKOTA BARU, Aug 25 — International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed was involved in an accident while on his way to meet his constituents in Kampung Batu Gajah, which is in the Jeli parliamentary constuituency,today.

Tanah Merah district police chief DSP Suzaimi Mohamad said the crash occurred at KM 69, Kampung Batu Gajah, Tanah Merah, at about 3.30 pm.

However, he said Mustapa, as well as the car driver and a personal bodyguard were unhurt in the crash.

“The crash occurred when the Hyundai sports utility vehicle (SUV) in which Mustapa was traveling in was hit by a Volkswagen Polo car at a road. The impact of the collision, caused the SUV to be slightly damaged,” he said when contacted here, tonight.

Meanwhile, Mustapa’s driver, only known as Muslim said they were on their way from Bachok to attend a programme in Kampung Batu Gajah.

“Upon arriving at the junction, I slowed down teh car before making a right turn when suddenly a car crashed into our vehicle from the opposite direction.

“However, I am grateful that the three of us escaped unhurt,” he said when contacted. — Bernama