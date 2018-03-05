Police: More continue to fall victim to Macau scam in Sibu

SIBU, March 5 — Macau scam cases continue to occur in Sibu despite the police and media highlighting the matter many times since early this year.

The latest case involved a senior citizen who lost RM30,000 early this month after he received a call from a bank on a credit card charge and was told to contact a bank hotline immediately.

He called the line and was told someone had used his name and identity card number to register the credit card.

Later he received a telephone call at home purportedly from a Bank Negara officer who advised to go to an ATM machine to change the bar code at the back of the victim’s ATM card if he does not want anybody to abuse his private information.

“On the same day, the victim went to check his account and found RM30,000 had been transferred to another account,” said Sibu police chief, ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit who confirmed the incident.

Stanley said Bukit Aman Commercial CID was monitoring waves of cybercrimes. — Bernama