Police may consider requesting extradition of Abu Sayyaf members, says IGP

IGP Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said police would consider asking the Philippine Government to extradite some members of the Abu Sayyaf militant group to face charges of kidnapping. — Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, April 17 — The Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) may consider asking the Philippine Government to extradite some members of the Abu Sayyaf militant group to face charges of kidnapping in Malaysia, says Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

He said the RMP had issued warrants of arrest against several members of the militant group and it was understood that some of those wanted by Malaysia were now in the custody of the Philippine authorities.

“There are some Abu Sayyaf leaders for whom arrest warrants had been issued by us. Some of them were arrested by the Philippine authorities while several others surrendered (to the Philippine authorities),” he told reporters after delivering the keynote address at the CEO@Faculty Programme in Universiti Malaysia Sabah here today.

On the security situation in Sabah’s east coast, Khalid said it was under control following proactive measures taken by Malaysia and the Philippines in combating cross-border crime.

“We will keep up the pressure by increasing the presence of security forces at the border to ensure that no one tries to infiltrate our country.

“We also expect aggressive action by the Philippine authorities, and we constantly work with them, especially in terms of providing information,” he added.

In another development, Khalid said the police had appealed to the Sabah Government to ban the Milah Abraham group from carrying out activities in the state as it could affect the Muslim faith.

“For now, the police cannot arrest any follower of Milah Abraham in Sabah as the state government has not banned the cult group,” he said, adding that the police had requested that the group be banned in all states via the Malaysian Islamic Development Department. — Bernama