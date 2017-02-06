Police issue five permits for Tanjong Datu by-election ‘ceramah’

LUNDU, Feb 6 — The police have so far issued permits for five ‘ceramah’ (talks) for the Tanjong Datu state by-election, all for the Barisan Nasional.

Lundu Police chief DSP Wong Chee Keong said the police had not received any application for permits from the parties of the two other candidates — Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru) and Parti Reformasi Negeri (STAR).

“The five permits are for ceramah held yesterday and to be held today.” he said to Bernama at the Lundu Police headquarters. — Bernama