Police: IS bomb maker from Perak recruiting Malaysians

Bukit Aman’s Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division head Datuk Ayob Khan (pic) said bomb expert based in Syria, Muhammad Nasrullah Abd Latif, has been trying to enlist Malaysians to join the IS. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — A Islamic State (IS) militant from Pengkalan Hulu, Perak is actively recruiting other Malaysians for the terrorist group, according to Bukit Aman’s Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division head Datuk Ayob Khan.

In a report by The Star newspaper, he said Muhammad Nasrullah Abd Latif, or better known as Abu Gomes, was a bomb expert based in Syria who has been trying to enlist Malaysians for at least the last two years.

“He has been an IS militant since early 2014. He managed to go to Syria in September 2014 to join the terror group,” Ayob was quoted as saying.

He added that the police were currently investigating those who may have been influenced by Abu Gomes, who also has been teaching local IS members to make bombs.

“We are currently in the midst of identifying those he recruited. We can confirm that he often shares his knowledge in bomb making and has issued orders to IS cells in Malaysia to launch attacks,” he said.

It was reported that a 24-year-old local arrested in Malacca on November 26 said he learnt how to make an improvised explosive device from Abu Gomes.