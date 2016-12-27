Police: Ipoh crime index down in 2016

Ipoh district police chief, ACP Sum Chang Keong said police managed to solve about 47.52 per cent of cases so far. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa IPOH, Dec 27 — The crime index in the Ipoh district from January to November, this year has recorded a drop, with 1,957 reported cases compared with 2,182 during the same period last year.

"Do not be complacent with this achievement but to double your efforts instead, to raise public confidence in the Royal Malaysian Police," he said at the monthly assembly of the Ipoh police contingent headquarters (IPD), here, today.

At the event, Sum also handed out letters of appreciation to 44 police officers and other personnel for their commitment to fighting crime in the district.

On another note, he reminded the officers and staff at the Ipoh IPD not to ever try drugs or be involved in drug abuse as this could destroy their lives.

"Although only a very small number of police personnel have been involved in drugs, this cannot be taken lightly," he said.

In this regard, Sum wants all the division heads and police station chiefs and supervisors to play their role and be responsible over those under their supervision.

"Action must be taken against those involved in drug abuse, based on the standard operating procedure," he said. — Bernama