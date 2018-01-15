Police investigate student’s abduction claim

The unverified memo advisory on social media warning students of the school to be careful.KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Police are investigating claims made by a 13-year-old student who alleged he was abducted by three men in a white van last Friday.

Ampang Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Hamzah Alias said police are still verifying the authenticity of the report and the case is being investigated under Section 363 of the Penal Code to probe a possible kidnapping.

Hamzah also rubbished claims made on social media that the boy sustained injuries on his arms during the incident.

He was referring to a bloodied picture of the boys arm that went viral, with the uploader of the Facebook post claiming the victim suffered injuries from the abduction.

The post also had photos of the victim and an unverified memo advisory advising students of the school to be careful.

“The injuries he sustained, was a result of the victim brushing his arms against the school gate when he went to report the incident to his teacher.”

No witnesses have stepped forward and no closed-circuit television captured the incident.

According to the police report, the victim claimed the incident took place while he was waiting for his school bus at a bus stop in Taman Pandan Indah at 12pm.

Moments later, a white van came to an abrupt halt at the bus stop and two men allegedly dragged him into the back seat.

The victim told police, several minutes later he saw a window of opportunity to escape when the vehicle approached a bus stop in Pandan Jaya and claimed he bit the arm of one of the suspects.

He further claimed the suspect sitting in the front seat got down to confront him but the victim instead kicked him away.

He then boarded a bus to his school to inform his teacher and was brought to the Ampang hospital for treatment before his parents lodged a report at the Pandan Indah police station.