Police hunt for suspects after man found dead in Batu Caves

Saturday August 12, 2017
12:58 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — A local man was found dead with severe wounds, believed to have been beaten in front of the Speedmart 99 supermarket in Sunway Batu Caves, Selangor early today.

Gombak District Police chief ACP Ali Ahmad said police received a call on the incident at 1.58 am.

“The 41-year-old victim was believed to have been beaten by more than one person but we have yet to identify the object used to hit him,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Ali said the man was confirmed dead at the scene due to severe injuries on his head and face.

The police were still tracking the suspects and the motive of the murder was still under investigation, he said.

He added the victim’s body had been sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital. — Bernama

