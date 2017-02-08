Police getting ready to face next general election, IGP says

Khalid said the police were ensuring that every personnel was provided with adequate training in the mental, physical and legal aspects as well as in terms of equipment. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaJOHOR BAHRU, Feb 8 — The police are making all the necessary preparations to face the next general election, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said today.

He said they were ensuring that every police personnel was provided with adequate training in the mental, physical and legal aspects as well as in terms of equipment.

These preparations and other aspects such as human capital were being discussed at the Conference of the Heads of the Police Management Department and Training Institutions here, he said. Khalid had earlier delivered the ‘Message of the Inspector-General of Police’ at the conference.

The next general election is due by June 2018.

“We are getting our personnel ready to face extreme campaigning and speeches of a slanderous nature that can intimidate the people.

“The social media will also be fully utilised by both (the government and opposition) sides. So, the police will also train our social media team to face this challenge,” he said. — Bernama