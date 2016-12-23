Police find body of man in plastic drum near Taiping

TAIPING, Dec 23 — The body of a man, believed to be a foreigner in his 30s, was found at the Kampung Masjid rubber plantation in Padang Gajah near here yesterday.

Taiping police chief ACP Harrith Kam Abdullah said the unidentified body was found in a plastic drum in an upside down position at 6.45pm.

He said there were slash wounds on the victim’s neck and since there were no foul smell, the victim must have died not too long ago.

“The body was taken to the Raja Perempuan Bainun Ipoh Hospital for post mortem,” he said in a statement here today.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama