Police eye over 1,100 ‘troublemakers’ for GE14

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun speaks during a press conference after the Police Family Association annual meeting in Kuala Lumpur March 22, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Police have identified more than 1,100 individuals who are classified as potential “troublemakers” and more than 100 hotspots nationwide in the 14th general elections (GE14).

Among the attacks police will be paying attention to include cyber attacks that they say can contribute to public unrest during the elections.

“This includes allegations of phantom voters, rumours that we brought in foreigners to vote.

“We are trying our level best not to use force, but if we are left with no choice and if the public peace is in question then we have to consider,” Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today at the Police Family Association (Perkep) annual meeting at the Royal Malaysia Police College in Cheras.

The police chief reminded voters to stay away from troublemakers and go out and vote in peace.

Mohamad Fuzi said the troublemakers were identified based on their previous records.

The IGP added police were still monitoring for more potential troublemakers, who can carry out “surprise last minute attacks”.

“We have their complete profile and we are watching their movement closely based on what we’ve been hearing and gathering.

“I hope they don’t see this as a threat, but we are doing what we need to do to ensure the GE14 goes on smoothly,” he said.

He also added that the hotspots identified to date nationwide was 149, including 33 in Sabah and Sarawak.

The Perkep meeting today will also discuss the final preparation of security issues for the upcoming election, besides other matters such as the Police Day celebration this Sunday.

Parliament will be automatically dissolved on June 24 and polls must be held within 60 days, but the prime minister can call for dissolution earlier.