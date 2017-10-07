Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Police extend remand of national diving coach over alleged rape

Saturday October 7, 2017
05:35 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Google to provide cell service to Puerto Rico using balloonsThe Edit: Google to provide cell service to Puerto Rico using balloons

Hurrican Nate expected to make landfall along US central Gulf CoastHurrican Nate expected to make landfall along US central Gulf Coast

Ferrari’s Vettel clocks fastest timing at Suzuka practiceFerrari’s Vettel clocks fastest timing at Suzuka practice

Selangor can’t win Malay seats without non-Malay backing, says MCA leaderSelangor can’t win Malay seats without non-Malay backing, says MCA leader

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The remand of an Amateur Swimming Union of Malaysia (ASUM) coach detained for allegedly raping a female athlete at the Bukit Jalil Sports Complex on September 26 has been extended by five days until October 11. — Reuters picThe remand of an Amateur Swimming Union of Malaysia (ASUM) coach detained for allegedly raping a female athlete at the Bukit Jalil Sports Complex on September 26 has been extended by five days until October 11. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The remand of an Amateur Swimming Union of Malaysia (ASUM) coach detained for allegedly raping a female athlete at the Bukit Jalil Sports Complex on September 26 has been extended by five days until October 11.

The matter was confirmed by Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa when contacted by Bernama today.

The 35-year-old coach from China was detained on October 2 after police received a report from the victim.

He was remanded for five days from October 3 to facilitate investigations into the alleged rape. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline