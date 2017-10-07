Police extend remand of national diving coach over alleged rape

The remand of an Amateur Swimming Union of Malaysia (ASUM) coach detained for allegedly raping a female athlete at the Bukit Jalil Sports Complex on September 26 has been extended by five days until October 11. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The remand of an Amateur Swimming Union of Malaysia (ASUM) coach detained for allegedly raping a female athlete at the Bukit Jalil Sports Complex on September 26 has been extended by five days until October 11.

The matter was confirmed by Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa when contacted by Bernama today.

The 35-year-old coach from China was detained on October 2 after police received a report from the victim.

He was remanded for five days from October 3 to facilitate investigations into the alleged rape. — Bernama