Police divers search lake for screwdriver used in tahfiz school arson

A police diver searches for evidence in Taman Tasik Datuk Keramat, Kuala Lumpur September 26, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — A team of police divers searched a lake in Taman Tasik Datuk Keramat here today for a screwdriver that was used by arsonists to break into a religious residential school where 23 people died in a fire on Sept 14.

One of seven suspects in the case was brought to the lake garden, located behind the burnt Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah religious school, at about 10.30am for the search which was also conducted by a police investigating team and the Forensics Unit, according to a source.

The source said the screwdriver had been discarded into the lake following the fire.

“The screwdriver was used to gain entry into the school. It is very vital for the case,” the source told Bernama.

Kuala Lumpur CID chief SAC Rusdi Md Isa, when contacted, confirmed the search but declined to elaborate.

Police yesterday brought the seven suspects, all boys, to the damaged school, apparently to explain to the investigating team what actually took place on Sept 14.

The fire that occurred at about 5am at the school claimed the lives of 21 students and two teachers, who had also served as wardens, as they were trapped on the top floor of the three-storey building.

Last Friday, the order for the remand of the suspects was extended to Sept 29 to facilitate the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and Section 435 for mischief by fire. — Bernama