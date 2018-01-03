Police dismiss claim on imminent collapse of Chereh Dam

KUANTAN, Jan 3 — The police today dismissed as untrue a claim on social media that the Chereh Dam in Sungai Lembing is at risk of collapsing at any time.

Kuantan District Police chief ACP Abdul Aziz Salleh said the public should also not share the wrong information on Facebook or WhatsApp.

“Do not simply viral something which is not true. If you receive it, delete it, or if you are unsure, get verification from the authorities. Every time there are floods, there are those who love to trigger hoaxes.

“Such things can cause anxiety among the people ... don’t know what their motive is but it only creates panic,” he said when contacted here today.

Abdul Aziz was asked to comment on the viralled information that the dam would crumble at any time and that Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) had cautioned the public to be prepared.

The information had been circulating since yesterday and it was said that Kuantan residents were making preparations to save themselves in the event of the dam bursting.

The viralled information also said that Temerloh and Maran had been hit by the second wave of floods when the situation in the two districts was still under control despite the current rain.

Meanwhile, a PAIP spokesman dismissed the claim on the Chereh Dam and said it would not make any announcement on the dam as it did not come under its jurisdiction.

“That dam is under the management of the Pahang Water Regulatory Body, so how is that PAIP had allegedly made the announcement?” he asked. — Bernama