Police detain two female drug ‘cooks’ in Penang

Various drug-processing paraphernalia and ingredients such as stove, pots, chemical liquid and weighing scale were also seized during the raid.GEORGE TOWN, Dec 22 — Police arrested two women for their alleged involvement as ‘cooks’ to produce heroin in a raid in Sungai Gelugor here on Sunday.

Penang police chief Datuk Abdul Ghafar Rajab said a police team picked up the women, aged 29 and 30, who were in a Toyota Vios car at the area at about 3pm following a public tip-off.

“Upon inspection, the police found a bag containing a packet of heroin weighing 458gm.

“It is believed that the two women, who work as ticket bus sellers at a bus station in Sungai Nibong, were waiting for their clients to sell the drug,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Following their arrest, Abdul Ghafar said police raided the suspects’ house in Butterworth near here and seized 15 packets of heroin weighing 6.424kg and a box containing a pack of white powder, believed to be caffeine, weighing 19kg.

Various drug-processing paraphernalia and ingredients such as stove, pots, chemical liquid and weighing scale were also seized, he added.

He said police also detained a 52-year-old man at a flat unit in Bayan Lepas near here on Tuesday and seized 10 slabs of heroin weighing 3.72kg worth RM430,000.

“The man, who works as a labourer, is believed to be a member of the same drug syndicate as the two women. We’re closing in on other members,” he added.

The three suspects are in remand to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama