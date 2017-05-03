Police detain trader for murder of mentally unstable man

KUANTAN, May 3 — Police have detained a 55-year-old man to assist in the investigation of the murder of a mentally unstable man who was beaten with iron rods at Taman KSM, Sungai Ruan, Raub.

Raub police chief Supt Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the suspect, a trader, was arrested on April 30, on the same day the victim, Chin Yook Sin, or Ah Seng, 45, died when receiving treatment at the Raub Hospital.

Initial investigations revealed the suspect and victim had known each other for 10 years and a one-minute video of the incident which had gone viral since yesterday, showed how the victim was beaten with two iron rods on April 29.

“On the day of the incident, Ah Seng who beckoned the suspect, began shouting at him around 7.50pm before attacking him (the suspect) with iron rods. However, in an act of self-defence, the suspect hit the victim with the rods seized,” he said when contacted here today.

“In the scuffle, both suspect and victim sustained injuries and received treatment at Raub Hospital. The suspect then lodged a police report on the incident, while the victim’s mother, Chong Ah Moi, 75, also made a report on April 30, after receiving news of her son’s death at about 2am,” said Wan Mohd Zahari.

“We have also identified a witness who allegedly recorded and spread the video of the incident and the person has been called in to give a statement.

“The identity of the other individual involved in the beating has also been confirmed and an arrest will be made soon,” he added. — Bernama