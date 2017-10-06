Police detain soldier who chained son to gas tank

The suspect who is attached to the Batu 10 Camp here was believed to have meted such punishment on the victim, the third child of five siblings for playing truant. — iStock.com pic via AFPKUANTAN Oct 6 — A soldier who allegedly chained his 10-year-old son to a gas tank in a house at Bandar Indera Mahkota here yesterday has been arrested.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Abdul Aziz Salleh said the 32-year-old suspect was arrested when Criminal Investigation Division members visited the house at 10am yesterday.

The suspect who is attached to the Batu 10 Camp here was believed to have meted such punishment on the victim, the third child of five siblings for playing truant, he said.

“After knocks at the front door went unanswered, police checked through the back window and saw the victim chained at the neck to a green gas barrel.

“Police broke into the house and had to cut the metal chain as the child was unconscious,” he told reporters here today.

Abdul Aziz added that the victim who was injured at the neck was taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here for treatment.

He said police were also investigating if the suspect’s wife was aware of her husband’s action adding that the suspect was being remanded for a week to facilitate investigations under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act (Amendment) 2016 for child abuse and neglect. — Bernama