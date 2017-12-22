Police detain man, woman in connection with stolen Buddha statue

CCTV recording shows the theft being committed in broad daylight by a pair of thieves pretending to pray while waiting for devotees to clear the hall before they acted.GEORGE TOWN, Dec 22 — Police have detained a man and a woman to facilitate investigation into the theft of a Buddha statue worth RM10,000 from the prayer hall of a Buddhist association Jalan Anson here.

Northeast district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said the 36-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were arrested separately here today.

“The woman was picked up at about 9am and her male friend was picked up at 1pm.

“The police also recovered the statue of the Sleeping Buddha which was reported missing from the male suspect, who is an antique trader,” he told reporters here today.

He said the woman, who is unemployed, and the man would be remanded to facilitate investigation under Section 379 of the Penal Code.

Based on the footage of a closed-circuit television (CCTV), the Buddha statue was stolen about 8 am last Dec 11.

Meanwhile in another development, Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) District police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the police detained two members of a motorcycle theft gang and seized a Honda EX5 motorcycle and various components of the vehicle in a raid at Kampung Tok Konan, Bukit Mertajam.

He said the two suspects, aged 33 and 40, were detained at 7.30pm after about a week of surveillance.

“Their modus operandi is to steal motorcycles in shopping malls and then sell them at cheaper prices or dismantle the machine and sell the components as spare-parts,” he said. — Bernama