Police detain man who hacked father to death with machete

A police team arrested the 26-year-old suspect at the long house after he had allegedly shashed his own father to death. — AFP picBELAGA, Jan 2 — A 26-year-old man was detained by police at 11am yesterday after allegedly killing his own father at a long house in Long Pawah, about two hours’ drive from Belaga town.

In the incident at 4am, the suspect who was said to be under the influence of alcohol, had allegedly slashed his father’s neck at their house using a machete.

Earlier, the suspect apparently had a misunderstanding and quarrelled with several residents of the long house during a function to fete the new year but the situation was quelled by the head of the long house.

According to Sarawak CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar, the suspect had run away after allegedly killing his father and the long house head lodged a report at the Belaga District Police Headquarters.

“A team led by Inspector Miki Mohan Singh went to the long house after being informed of the incident.

“The team arrested the suspect at the long house. A machete which was believed to have been used in the murder was found under the sink in the kitchen,” he said in a statement today.

The body was sent to the Bintulu Hospital while the suspect was remanded for seven days from today, he added. — Bernama