Police detain man, seize heroin worth RM18,230

BUTTERWORTH, Dec 13 — Police detained a suspected drug trafficker and confiscated 1,030gm of heroin, worth RM18,230, in a raid at a house in Jalan Sungai Dua, here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Utara police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Nor said the raid was conducted by a team led by Insp K.Tanapalan after about a week of surveillance.

Following a search on the house, police found two plastic packages containing 1,030 grammes of heroin worth RM18,230. he told reporters today.

He said the suspect, who is a 41-year-old labourer, tested positive for drugs and had previous records for drug-related offence.

He is in remand for seven days for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, said Tanapalan. — Bernama