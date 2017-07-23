Police detain four men over molotov cocktail attack

Police detained four men in connection with a molotov cocktail attack on the Kuala Muda police headquarters yesterday. — Screenshot from GoogleALOR SETAR, July 23 — The police have detained four men, suspected to be members of the ‘Geng 04’ secret society, in connection with a molotov cocktail attack on the Kuala Muda police headquarters early yesterday morning.

The suspects, aged between 25 and 41 were picked up between 1am and 3am today at Taman Ria Jaya, Bandar Mutiara and Jalan Bakar Sampah in Sunga Petani.

The suspects were remanded for four days, beginning today.

In a statement here, Kedah CID chief, SAC Mior Farid Al Athrash Wahid said one of the suspects had seven previous criminal records, including for gambling and causing hurt while a motorcycle was seized from another suspect.

In the 3.35am incident, one of two men on a motorcycle hurled a molotov cocktail at the front gate of the police headquarters, causing a small fire.

The attack was believed to be related to the arrest of 62 suspected members of ‘Geng 04’ in a major raid by the Bukit Aman CID in Kedah, Penang and Selangor since last Tuesday. — Bernama