Police detain five suspects in company manager’s kidnapping, recover RM300,000 ransom

Selangor police chief Datuk Abdul Samah Mat (left) showing items seized in connection with a shooting and kidnapping case during a press conference at the Selangor police headquarters, Shah Alam, January 27, 2017. — Bernama picSHAH ALAM, Jan 27 — The police have detained five men linked to the kidnapping of a wholesale and transportation company manager in Rawang near here last Wednesday.

The suspects aged between 22 and 35, were picked up at several locations in the Klang Valley yesterday.

One of the suspects had two criminal records for kidnapping and was also investigated for his alleged link to a murder.

Selangor police chief Datuk Seri Abdul Samah Mat said the RM300,000 ransom paid by the victim’s family to secure his release was also recovered,” he told a press conference here today.

Abdul Samah said in the kidnapping which occurred about 5am, the 33-year-old victim was dragged into a car in front of his house in Bandar Country Homes, Rawang as he was about to leave for work.

Initially, the gang of kidnappers demanded for RM5 million from the victim’s family to secure his release.

However, after several negotiations, the gang agreed to lower the amount to RM300,000, said Abdul Samah.

He said as instructed by the kidnappers, the victim’s family left the ransom money at a ‘drop-off point’ in Bukit Rahman Putra, Sungai Buloh about 7pm on the same day.

“Yesterday, the victim was released in Batu Arang, Rawang about 6.10am...the police then launched a manhunt for the suspects,” he said, adding that the victim was not harmed throughout his ordeal.

Abdul Samah said the case was investigated under the Kidnapping Act 1961.

Meanwhile, the police chief said a man was detained for allegedly creating a Facebook page which warned Hindu women not to dress inappropriately at next month’s Thaipusam celebration or risk being sprayed with aerosol paint.

The 29-year-old suspect was picked up in Seberang Jaya, Penang about 9.20 last night to facilitate investigations. — Bernama