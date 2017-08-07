Police detain driver behind seven-vehicle accident

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Police detained a man after his Toyota Hilux four-wheel drive (4WD) rammed six other vehicles at a traffic light junction in Jalan Kuala Selangor, near a supermarket in Sungai Buloh about 7am today.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt S. Somu said the driver, aged 36, was reportedly coming from Kepong direction before he was believed to have lost control over his 4WD and crashed into all the vehicles on the opposite lane at the traffic light.

“Subsequently, the driver, two boys and a motorcycle rider sustained minor injuries,” he said when contacted here today.

Somu said all the victims were taken to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment. — Bernama