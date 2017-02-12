Last updated Sunday, February 12, 2017 10:58 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Police detain a group of men in connection with stolen radioactive material

Sunday February 12, 2017
08:16 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

ProjekMMO: Mahu nampak cantik, Siti Elizad ‘ubah muka’ProjekMMO: Mahu nampak cantik, Siti Elizad ‘ubah muka’

IMF’s Lagarde upbeat about US economy prospectsIMF’s Lagarde upbeat about US economy prospects

Humanitarian aid to Myanmar not seized, says Abdul AzeezHumanitarian aid to Myanmar not seized, says Abdul Azeez

Zanotti lifts Maybank Championship title in MalaysiaZanotti lifts Maybank Championship title in Malaysia

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

SHAH ALAM, Feb 12 — Police detained a group of men after finding several radioactive materials believed to be ‘Iridium 192’ hidden in the cable room of an apartment in Section 36 here, last night.

According to a police source, the arrest of the men was made following the discovery of several bomb-shaped like objects by the owner of a scrap metal shop in Kampung Jawa, Klang, last Thursday.

“Initial investigations revealed that the radioactive material sold at the shop was reportedly stolen from an oil exploration company in Klang recently. 

“Subsequently police identified the individual who sold the material before conducting a raid on a unit in the apartment at Section 36 at about 8.30pm on Sunday and arrested several individuals,” said the source adding that following the arrest, police also seized several other radioactive materials hidden in a cable room in the apartment building.

Meanwhile, South Klang district police chief ACP Alzafny Ahmad, when contacted confirmed the incident but declined to comment.

“Right now police have arrested a number of individuals to facilitate investigations and further information will be provided later... what I can specify is the material found is hazardous as it emits radiation if there is a leak,” he said. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline