Police detain a group of men in connection with stolen radioactive material

SHAH ALAM, Feb 12 — Police detained a group of men after finding several radioactive materials believed to be ‘Iridium 192’ hidden in the cable room of an apartment in Section 36 here, last night.

According to a police source, the arrest of the men was made following the discovery of several bomb-shaped like objects by the owner of a scrap metal shop in Kampung Jawa, Klang, last Thursday.

“Initial investigations revealed that the radioactive material sold at the shop was reportedly stolen from an oil exploration company in Klang recently.

“Subsequently police identified the individual who sold the material before conducting a raid on a unit in the apartment at Section 36 at about 8.30pm on Sunday and arrested several individuals,” said the source adding that following the arrest, police also seized several other radioactive materials hidden in a cable room in the apartment building.

Meanwhile, South Klang district police chief ACP Alzafny Ahmad, when contacted confirmed the incident but declined to comment.

“Right now police have arrested a number of individuals to facilitate investigations and further information will be provided later... what I can specify is the material found is hazardous as it emits radiation if there is a leak,” he said. — Bernama