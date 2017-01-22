Police detain 39 participants of motivational camp for stripping naked in public

KUANTAN, Jan 22 — Police detained 39 male participants of a motivational camp at a resort in Bentong near here, for allegedly behaving indecently in public early today.

Bentong Police chief Supt Mohamad Mansor Mohd Nor said police picked up the men, aged between 19 and 23, in a raid at 12.30 am following a public complaint.

“At 6.12pm yesterday, police received a call from a member of the public complaining about a group of naked men participating in an activity at the resort’s field.

“Acting on the complaint, police launched an initial investigation and found that the men were participating in a motivational camp at the resort,” he told Bernama here today.

Mohamad Mansor said according to the chief facilitator of the camp, the incident was believed to have occurred when the participants stripped naked and used their clothes to make a long straight line in a game called ‘ALL OUT’ at 5.30pm.

“In this game, the participants were divided into several groups and were required to make a straight line by using what they had on their bodies.

“During the game, several participants began to take off their clothes to make a longer line and the others began to follow suit to the extent of stripping naked,” he said.

Mohamad Mansor said nine facilitators of the three-day camp, including two women, were also detained to facilitate further investigation into the case under Section 294(a) of the Penal Code. — Bernama