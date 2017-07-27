Police deny making calls to public to settle accident cases

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department has denied that it contacted individuals nor requested accident victims to present themselves at the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Police Station to settle road accident cases.

Its chief, ACP Mohd Nadzri Hussain, said police would never call members of the public to come to the police station unless the report was made personally by the parties involved.

“If a civilian involved in an accident and later lodged a police report, the investigating officer or assistant investigating officer would contact the involved individuals should there be no reports from the second party within 24 hours.

“Furthermore, the police have never instructed the receiver of the call to bank in a sum of money to settle the case, except for the charges for making photocopy of the police report,” he said in a statement here today.

As such, Mohd Nadzri said members of the public are advised to take the name and staff number of the police personnel, and the accident report number should they receive fake calls from 03-20719999.

“They (public) are also advised to verify with the department on the call(s) that they had received and do not ever send any money as requested,” he said, adding that the victims should also lodge a report at the nearest police station.

Recently, it was reported that members of the public had been receiving fake calls from the number requesting them to be present at the department for being involved in road accidents.

In addition, they were also told to bank in money to solve the case. — Bernama