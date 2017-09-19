Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Rain

Police: Datuk Seri held to assist probe in RM3.75m investment scam

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — A ‘Datuk Seri’ has been detained to assist in an investigation into an investment scam involving RM3.75 million.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani in a statement said the man aged 39, who is also an investment company chairman was nabbed at a house in Melaka today.

“The man is suspected to be the mastermind in the scheme. Police also seized a Range Rover, two iPhone 7 Plus and various documents belonging to the company,” he said.

He said 113 police reports related to the investment scheme had been lodged against the company which was set up in 2015 and had more than 70,000 investors.

“The company claimed its main objective was to assist small and medium-sized enterprise traders in selling their products through its stokists. — Bernama

