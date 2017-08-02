Police cripple vehicle theft gang in Op Lejang

KUANTAN, Aug 2 — Police have crippled a group of car thieves with the arrests of four men and the seizures of 11 three-ton trucks and a four-wheel-drive vehicle in a special Op Lejang conducted for almost three weeks from July 7 in the state.

Pahang Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Othman Nayan said the four men, aged between 33 and 42, were locals and were believed to have been actively involved in stealing vehicles since the beginning of the year.

“The spoils are estimated to be worth more than RM300,000 and preliminary investigation finds that the vehicles were stolen in Wangsa Maju and Setapak areas in Kuala Lumpur, Jinjang near Selangor, and Bera and Mentakab in Pahang.

“The vehicles were then believed to be sold cheaply to buyers living in Felda settlements around the districts of Temerloh, Bentong, Raub and Pekan,” he said at a press conference held at Pahang Police Contingent Headquarters, here today.

According to Othman, the police were currently investigating whether the suspects themselves sold the vehicles or middlemen were involved.

“The police also urged the public not to buy stolen vehicles as they can be charged with abetting because when there are demands, thefts will be repeated,” he said.

He said all the suspects who had previous criminal records and positive on drugs were now remanded to assist in investigations under Section 379A and Section 411 of the Penal Code. — Bernama