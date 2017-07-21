Police cripple three robbery gangs in Klang

KLANG, July 21 — Police have busted three robbery gangs with the arrest of 10 suspects in several raids conducted on July 5, 12 and 16.

Klang Utara police chief ACP Mazelan Paijan said with the arrests, police believed they would be able to resolve about 30 robbery cases involving 24-hour stores and eateries around the district.

“The first gang comprising three men was busted on July 5, at 11pm in Kapar just after they robbed a convenience store in Jalan Meru,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

He said on July 12, five male suspects were detained at 5 pm during a raid on a terrace house at Jalan Kapar Indah, less than 24 hours after robbing a convenience store.

“Two suspects of the third gang were nabbed in a cyber cafer in Taman Jaya on July 16”, he said adding that police also seized two cars, four helmets, two machetes and numerous stolen items.

“The gangs targeted 24-hour convenience stores, food outlets and used clothing stores and losses incurred were estimated at RM6,000,” he said. — Bernama