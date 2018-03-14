Police constable who accidentally shot himself in stable condition

IPOH, March 14 — A police constable who accidentally shot himself with an MP5 firearm in the left chest while on guard duty at the Perak Tengah district police headquarters (IPD) near Seri Iskandar yesterday, is in stable condition.

Perak Tengah district police chief, Supt Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said they were waiting for a full report on the condition of the policeman who has been with Perak Tengah IPD since September 2016.

“The personnel, who is currently at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB)’s Intensive Care Unit is able to move both his hands. His family has asked for him to be transferred to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital so that he can be near his hometown in Melaka,” he said when met at HRPB here today.

Yesterday, Mohamad Zainal said the 24-year-old constable took the MP5 firearm from the weapon’s storage room at the IPD before starting his shift at the IPD’s Guard Post from noon to 6pm.

He said initial investigations showed the weapon, a HK MP5, had the safety catch off, which led to the shot being fired as the victim slinged it on around noon.

“Initial investigations found no criminal elements in the case,” he added. — Bernama