Police constable takes bullet to the chest in freak accident

By SYLVIA LOOI

Tuesday March 13, 2018
09:49 PM GMT+8

The victim was rushed to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun in Ipoh for further treatment and is reportedly in stable condition. — Picture courtesy of PDRMThe victim was rushed to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun in Ipoh for further treatment and is reportedly in stable condition. — Picture courtesy of PDRMPERAK TENGAH, March 13 — A 24-year-old constable is in stable condition after he accidentally shot himself while on guard duties at the district police station sentry here this afternoon.

District Police Chief Superintendent Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said initial investigations showed the weapon, a HK MP5, had the safety off, which led to the shot being fired as the victim slinged it on.

The bullet hit the victim’s left chest.

“The victim was rushed to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun in Ipoh for further treatment and he is reported to be in stable condition now,” he said.

The victim, added Mohamad Zainal, joined the force in 2016 and his family in Melaka has been informed.

