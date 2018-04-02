Police completes anti-GST song probe

Penang police has completed investigations into the case where Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng allegedly tried to indoctrinate children by singing the GST in a parody of the ABC song recently. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, April 2 — The Penang police has completed investigations into the case where Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng allegedly tried to indoctrinate children by singing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in a parody of the ABC song recently.

Penang police chief Commissioner Datuk A. Thaiveegan said they have completed the investigation papers today.

“We have submitted the investigation papers to the state AG’s office for perusal and decision or further directions, if any,” he said.

Lim is being investigated under Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Act for improper use of network facilities or network service.

He is liable to be fined up to RM50,000 and a jail sentence of up to one year, or both, upon conviction.

Yesterday, the police recorded a statement from Lim at his office in Komtar at about 2.50pm.

The police started investigations into the case after police reports were lodged against Lim for allegedly trying to indoctrinate children with politics of hate by poking fun at the GST in a parody of the ABC song.

The police reports were lodged after a 32-second video clip of Lim dancing and making fun of GST was shared on social media.

The DAP secretary-general sang the song at the launch of a tuition centre in Jelutong on March 17.

The Penang lawmaker had previously commented that it was not a crime for him to sing the parody.

“I am only guilty of singing badly, but there’s nothing wrong with singing that song,” he said last week.