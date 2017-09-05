Police closing in on motorist over couple’s death

JOHOR BAHRU, Sept 5 — The police are closing in on the driver of a Perodua Viva car to facilitate investigations into a fatal accident involving an elderly couple at the 5km Jalan Bukit Pasir near Batu Pahat yesterday.

Batu Pahat police chief ACP Abdul Wahib Musa said the police were in the midst of tracking down the 29-year-old male suspect whose last known address was Taman Wiramas in Tongkang Pechah, Batu Pahat.

He said the search for the suspect was intensified after he had escaped upon arriving at the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital in Batu Pahat yesterday.

“The suspect, believed to be a drug trafficker, was released from police remand last week for a drug-related offence,” he added in a statement here today.

Abdul Wahib said the case was investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

In the 7.15am crash, Wahadi Jamos, 62, and wife, Rokiah Jangi, 65, died on the spot when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car driven by the suspect whom the police suspect was under the influence of drugs.

At the time, the couple was riding from Tongkang Pechah to Batu Pahat.

It was reported that according to a witness,& the speeding car had swerved to the left and right just before the collision.

Subsequently, the suspect and a woman passenger lost consciousness and they were rushed to the hospital. However, the suspect escaped soon after.

Abdul Wahib said the woman was remanded for four days beginning yesterday, to facilitate investigations under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 after the police found syabu in her bag. — Bernama