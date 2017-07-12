Police closing in four masked men who escaped during high-speed chase

JOHOR BARU, July 12 — Police are closing in on four men who managed to escape during a high-speed chase from Ulu Tiram to Johor Jaya here yesterday.

Seri Alam district police chief Supt Jokhiri Abd Aziz said in the 12.45pm incident, two policemen in a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) were patrolling in Jalan Tebrau before they came across a suspicious-looking white van in the area.

“Upon closer observation, they realised there were four masked-men in the van. The driver then suddenly sped off towards Taman Desa Jaya and was driving in a dangerous manner to avoid being checked, despite the policemen instructing to pull over,” he said in a statement here today.

Jokhiri said the van had also grazed the MPV in Jalan Permatang in Johor Jaya, causing the police vehicle to crash and its driver sustaining minor injuries.

The van stopped after it rammed and got stuck in between a lorry and a Toyota Alphard MPV, resulting in the men escaping on foot, he added.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, police detained a man for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery at a karaoke joint in Kangkar Pulai here last Sunday.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief Supt Noor Hashim Mohamad said the suspect, aged 22, was picked up at a house in Taman Pulai Jaya, Skudai at 12.15pm the next day.

Police seized a long machete believed to have been used by the suspect in the robbery, as well as several items including a mobile phone at the house, he said in a statement here today. — Bernama