Police checking if Canada sending convicted serial rapist back to Malaysia

Police here will ascertain if Malaysian serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah will be deported home after he complete his 24-year prison term in Canada this month. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Police here will ascertain if Malaysian serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah will be deported home after he complete his 24-year prison term in Canada this month.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar reportedly said police will check on Selva Kumar’s status with the Canadian government through the Malaysian High Commission in Canada.

“We will get in touch with the High Commission through the Foreign Ministry.

“It is premature to conclude on further action, on whether he’ll be deported or otherwise, until we get more information,” he was quoted saying by local daily The Star.

Earlier this week, Canadian newspaper Toronto Star reported that it was unclear if Selva Kumar will be deported to Malaysia upon his release from prison this January 29.

It noted that the courts had in 1992 ordered that Selva Kumar be deported at the end of his jail term, but reported that Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) declined to comment on his case specifically and also declined to confirm if he will be deported.

A CBSA spokesman was reported saying, however, that Canada’s immigration laws includes involvement in criminal activity as a reason for inadmissibility, with all convicted foreign national or permanent residents required to serve their sentence before they can be removed from Canada.

Toronto Star also reported that serious criminals may be removed from Canada without appeal.

According to reports by Toronto Star, Selva Kumar was given a 24-year jail term in December 21, 1992 after being convicted of 19 counts of sexual assault, 28 counts of administering a drug or noxious substance, 10 counts of various assaults and a dozen of other charges.

It said Selva Kumar had assaulted two dozen women in Toronto and had assumed various identities including as a model agent, movie talent scout, professional dancer, lawyer and diplomat.

He reportedly drugged women with a drink, before undressing and raping his unconscious victims and then taking photos of their nude bodies.

He was found with a black book containing the names of 170 women along with ratings for them during his arrest in August 1991.