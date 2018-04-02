Police bust underground drug lab, seize drugs worth over RM1.25m

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim (second right) showing seized drugs during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters, April 2, 2018. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Police busted an underground drug processing laboratory at a single-storey house in Taman Bukit Idaman, Batu Caves here and seized various types of drugs valued at approximately RM1.25 million in a special operation last Thursday.

The raid led to five men, aged between 30 and 52, being arrested with all of them suspected to have been active in drug trafficking in the Klang Valley over the past four months.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said police had initially detained the first suspect, aged 40, at a hotel in Jalan Pudu where they seized 14 plastic packets containing 101.6g of methamphetamine and eight plastic packets containing 9.49g of heroin worth about RM8,000 in total.

“Upon questioning, police raided the terrace house and picked up four other suspects there,” he told a press conference here today.

Mazlan said inspection at the laboratory led to the discovery of a plastic packet containing methamphetamine weighing 9.8g, a plastic packet of cannabis (9.2g) and crystallised methamphetamine powder (17.7kg).

“The total seizure was RM1.26 million,” he said, adding that the underground laboratory could accommodate 20 people at any one time.

Mazlan said all the suspects were being remanded for a week until Thursday to facilitate investigation under Section 39B of the Dangeroous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama