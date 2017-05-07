Police bust largest fake medical certificate syndicate in Johor

Among the items seized by police when busting the fake medical certificate syndicate.— Bernama picJOHOR BAHRU, May 7 —The police have detained four men in connection with the crippling of a syndicate producing fake medical certificates (MC) which resembled those issued by the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA).

The suspects aged between 28 and 37 were picked up in raids conducted between May 3 and 5 at Tampoi, Kampung Melayu Majidee, Taman Bukit Kempas and Taman Desa Johor Bahru.

Two of the suspects worked as restaurant assistants while the rest worked at an air-conditioning company and a printing outlet.

According to Johor Commercial CID chief, ACP Mohd Salleh Abdullah, investigations revealed the syndicate which sold fake MC for RM25 each had been active for a year.

"The syndicate was uncovered when an employer came to HSA to verify an MC. The hospital found that the MC was forged based on the serial number and hospital records.

"Initial investigations revealed the syndicate had sold MC to those working at government departments and the private sectors in Johor Bahru and Singapore.

"We believe this is the largest case of fraud involving fake MC as reported by the HSA," he told a press conference at the state police contingent headquarters here today.

Mohd Salleh said the police seized equipment and items believed to have been used to produce the fake MC, including doctors' stamps, apart from a plastic packet containing ganja, four mobile phones and a Proton Persona car. — Bernama