Police bring tahfiz fire suspect to incident location

A view of the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah religious school after the fire. Police brought a male suspect to the tahfiz school today to assist investigations. ― Picture by Choy Choo May KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — A suspect held to assist the investigations of a tahfiz centre fire which killed 23 people here last Thursday was brought to the incident location today.

The male suspect was seen entering Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah religious school in Jalan Keramat Ujung at 11.50am by several policemen.

Police confirmed he was one of the seven teenagers, aged between 11 and 18, held to assist investigations.

A Bernama observation found the suspect was brought to the back fencing as well as the razed hostel located on the top floor of the three-storey building.

After almost an hour at the location, the suspect with his head covered left the premises with police.

21 students and two wardens died after being trapped in the blazing hostel at 5.15am.

In this regard, the Bukit Aman Forensic Unit was also at the incident scene to complete the gathering of information and evidence today.

Earlier, Bernama reported the unit today also carried out three-dimensional (3D) imaging at the centre.

Last Saturday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Amar Singh announced seven teenagers, aged between 11 and 18, were detained to assist investigations on the fire.

He said the remand on all suspects would expire tomorrow. — Bernama