Police blow cover of ‘undercover’ policemen with six arrests

Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor showing picture of two suspects wanted by police in the robbery case of a house in Section 7, at a press conference at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters, December 7, 2017. — Bernama picSHAH ALAM, Dec 7 — The police have arrested six men who posed as undercover policemen and robbed a family at a house in Section 7 here last Monday.

The suspects, including an Indonesian who holds Malaysian permanent resident status, aged between 20 and 30 were picked up yesterday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the first suspect was nabbed in Kampung Paya Jaras, Sungai Buloh near here about 4.30pm.

Following interrogation, he said, the man led to the arrest of four others and an Indonesian in Sungai Buloh and Segambut in Kuala Lumpur, with the last arrest about 4am.

According to Mazlan, preliminary findings revealed the first suspect has nine criminal records, including violence, drugs and offences under the 2015 Crime Prevention Act, while the Indonesian is wanted by the police for a drug case.

He was speaking to reporters after attending a Maulidur Rasul celebration ceremony at the Selangor police headquarters here today.

In the 4.50am hold-up on Monday, a family of four were handcuffed and their home ransacked by six ‘undercover policemen’.

The robbers escaped with among others, mobile phones, laptops and a Honda Insight car.

Meanwhile, Mazlan said the police were looking for Rizal Zee Alias and Mohd Saufi Hashim to facilitate investigations into the robbery. — Bernama