Police arrest youth for allegedly insulting Terengganu Sultan

KUALA TERENGGANU, April 13 — Police arrested a youth for allegedly insulting the Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin through social media posting.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Rosli Abdul Rahman said the 19-year-old youth who worked as a labourer was arrested at about 4.50pm yesterday in Kampung Padang Jambu, Dungun.

Police also seized the suspect’s mobile phone, SIM card and memory card.

“During the interrogation, the suspect admitted making the statement in the comment section of Facebook and the investigation also yielded positive results,” he said in a press conference, here, today.

According to Rosli, the alleged insult was first detected on Monday and the police took quick action to cooperate with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to track down the real owner of the account on the social networking site.

He said the police was also looking for another youth in his 20s from Dungun who was a Facebook friend of the suspect and believed to have allegedly committed a similar offence.

Rosli said the police was also investigating the motive behind the youth’s alleged insult against the Sultan of Terengganu.

The youth would be remanded for four days and the case was being investigated under Section 233 (2)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 4 of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 500 of the Penal Code, he said. — Bernama