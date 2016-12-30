Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

Police arrest three men for putting up billboards in support of Anwar

Friday December 30, 2016
11:00 PM GMT+8

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Dec 30 ― The police arrested three men to assist with investigations in relation to the installation of billboards believed to incite people to gather in support of former opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, today.  

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the three, who were in their 50s, were arrested while putting up a billboard in Jalan Baru, Perai, here at about 3pm today.        

“The police opened an investigation under the Sedition Act after receiving reports from the public regarding the installation of the billboard alleged to incite the people.       

“When the investigation was carried out, the police found three men installing a billboard in Jalan Baru, and we arrested them for investigation,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here, tonight.       

He said the three men were later released on police bail after having their statements recorded.

Nik Ros Azhab said three other billboards displaying the ‘#bebaskan Anwar-Selamatkan Malaysia’ message in Alma, Bukit Teh and Permatang Tinggi in the past two days had also been taken down by the police.        

He advised the organisers to stop installing the billboards to avoid causing any problems.

Today, the Bukit Mertajam Umno division had called for three billboards believed to incite people to gather for former opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be taken down immediately.       

Its secretary Mohd Fauzi Sharif reportedly said a police report was made to ensure firm action was taken against those who put up the billboards.        

It is understood the gathering to be held at the Seberang Jaya expo site here on Jan 9 will be attended by top leaders from the opposition to urge the government to release Anwar. ― Bernama

