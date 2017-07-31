Police arrest suspect in child sexual abuse case

KUCHING, July 31 — Police arrested a 22-year suspect believed to be involved in a child sexual abuse case at an unnumbered house in Kampung Tambirat, Asajaya, some 35km from here, yesterday.

Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Chief Datuk Dev Kumar said the arrest was made following a police report by a 42 year-old man, claiming that his wife discovered some bruises on the private part of their 1 year 7 month-old daughter while changing her napkins.

He said in the police report lodged on Saturday at the Kota Samarahan police station, the man also claimed that his 5 years and 7 month-old daughter also informed his wife that a man had kissed the child and was asked to perform a sexual act.

Dev Kumar said following the report police arrested the suspect who is also a distant relative of the family, and obtained a court order to remand the unemployed man for seven days.

“The case is investigated under section 14 (a) and (d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017. Whoever commits an offence under this section, shall upon conviction, be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding 20 years, and shall also be liable to whipping,” he said in a statement here this evening.

Dev Kumar said this is the second case recorded in Sarawak and investigated under the new Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, that was passed in Parliament recently. — Bernama