Police arrest mechanic turn robber

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 18 — Police have arrested a mechanic who is believed to be responsible for several convenient store robberies in Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS).

SPS police chief Supt Shafee Abdul Samad said the 25-year-old man was arrested at 2am in Bukit Mertajam, 10 hours after he robbed a convenience store in Bandar Tasek Mutiara, here.

Following the arrest, police seized a dagger believed used in the robbery, a motorcycle and some money,” he said here, today.

The suspect who tested positive for drugs and had a criminal record, was believed to be involved in at least 10 convenience store robberies. — Bernama