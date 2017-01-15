Police arrest man claiming to be Sarawak Update administrator

Sarawak CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said a man claiming to be Sarawak Update Facebook page administrator was detained and his handphone seized to facilitate investigations over claims that a status uploaded on the page insulted a state minister. — AFP picKUCHING, Jan 15 — A man claiming to be Sarawak Update Facebook administrator has turned himself in at the One-stop centre 10.30am today.

Sarawak CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said the 45-year-old suspect man was detained and his handphone seized to facilitate investigations.

Yesterday, a report was lodged in Mukah over a status uploaded on a page which appeared to insult a state minister and contained a racial slur.

The case is investigated under section 500 of the Penal Code and section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act. — Bernama