Police arrest man believed to be skipper of capsized boat in Tawau

Hasmida Masaniaga and her husband Budiman Muslimin survived the boat sinking off Tawau, but lost their baby daughter Nur Ainun. — Picture via Facebook/Warta TawauTAWAU, Feb 12 — The Tawau police today arrested a man believed to be the skipper of the boat which capsized when hit by waves while on its way to Sungai Nyamuk on Tuesday.

Tawau police chief ACP Fadil Marsus said the man known as Juma, 23, was arrested at around 10.30am at the Tawau Airport arrival hall.

“After the capsized boat incident, the suspect was believed to have gone to Kuala Lumpur,” he said in a statement here, today.

According to Fadil, the arrest would help police with investigations into the incident.

“The suspect was detained and arrested for his alleged involvement in the case being investigated under Section 304A of the Penal Code,” he said.

The police have been tracking down a man, believed to be the skipper of the boat which capsized in the waters off Batu Payung.

It was also reported that the skipper had allegedly fled after being rescued by two men fishing on the high seas, based on evidence of another victim, Mansur Umar, 25, who was also rescued by the fishermen.

Meanwhile, Fadil said a representative of the Indonesian Consulate said the body of an 18-month-old baby girl believed to be one of the victims of the boat was found by a farmer in the waters of Sungai Manurung, Indonesia.

The victim’s identity was confirmed by her parents Budiman Muslimin, 26, and Hasmida Masaniaga, 24.

“Both victims confirmed, based on pictures shown, that the body belongs to their daughter, Nur Ainun,” said Fadil.

As of 2pm, 14 of the 15 victims have been found, of which only four survived. — Bernama