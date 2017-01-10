Police arrest five suspects over donation scam

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The police have detained four men and a woman in connection with a donation scam using the names of several non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

The suspected confidence tricksters, aged between 33 and 71, were picked up in Pandan Jaya, Ampang over the past four days, beginning Friday.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Hamzah Alias said the group had allegedly misused the names of active NGOs in the country, including the Royal Malaysian Police Traffic Policemen Welfare Association and the Malaysian Muslim Welfare Organisation to cheat people.

“They masqueraded as representatives of the NGOs and cheated their victims by collecting donations for the activities of the associations” he told a press conference at the Ampang Jaya police headquarters here today.

He said in the latest case, a 38-year-old telecommunications company manager claimed he was cheated of RM1,600 by members of the group last month.

“The police believe more people might have become victims to this group and we want them to contact us,” he said, adding that the suspects were remanded until Friday to facilitate investigations into cheating.

Meanwhile, Hamzah said the police also detained three people, including a married couple, in connection with the seizure of over one kilogramme of drugs worth more than RM10,000 at a house in Pandan Perdana here on Saturday.

He said the suspects, in the 20s and 30s, were picked up by a team from the Ampang Jaya Narcotics CID in an hour-long operation beginning 11pm.

“The police seized four slabs of dried leaves believed to be ganja, five plastic packets of syabu and 10 pills believed to be Erimin,” he added.

The suspects have been remanded for seven days, beginning Sunday. — Bernama