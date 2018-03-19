Police arrest accountant over cheating cases

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The police have detained an accountant to facilitate investigations into a cheating scam involving house and room rental which has been active since January.

The 42-year-old woman was picked up about 8.30pm in Puchong Prima near here last Saturday.

In a statement here today, Brickfields police chief, ACP Ruslan Khalid said the police had so far, received 11 reports from victims in Brickfields, Cheras and Puchong here, and Johor and Perak involving losses of about RM25,450.

He said the modus operandi of the suspect was to upload an advertisement of a house or room for rent on a website before bringing the interested party to the location of the house or room to be rented out.

“The suspect claimed the house (or room) is hers, whereas she had only rented it.

“After the victim was satisfied and agreed with the price offered, the suspect would ask the victim to put the deposit in a bank account and give the date for the victim to move in.

“However, after the deposit was banked into the account, the suspect would disappear and could not be contacted by the victim. The victim would also find the house or room to be rented, empty and inaccessible,” he said.

Ruslan urged those deceived by the suspect to lodge a police report. — Bernama